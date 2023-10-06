George D. Aiken Center becomes UVM’s first net-zero building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont says the first of its buildings has officially qualified as net-zero.

The school wanted to convert the George D. Aiken Center as part of the university’s energy-saving goals. To do this, they have over the years converted the 1980′s-era building to include solar and other energy-efficient additions, including a green roof.

Officials say they hope the building can be used as a teaching tool for students as they take on energy-saving and green innovation projects. Students taking classes there agree. “It’s been so impactful for me as a student. I also think for community members it is super important to know this is possible, to achieve net-zero in a building, said Elena Fasullo, a junior.

UVM has set a goal to be completely net zero by 2030.

