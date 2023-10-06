Hiker dies following medical emergency on Camel’s Hump

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A hiker on Camel’s Hump died Thursday afternoon following a medical emergency.

Richmond Rescue officials say they got the call just after 3 p.m. that the individual had collapsed and CPR was in progress. A 13-member rescue team headed up the Burrows Trail and reached the victim over halfway up the mountain. They say the victim had died by the time they arrived.

The recovery operation wrapped up after 7 p.m.

