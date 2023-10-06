How to help
How to watch next week’s partial solar eclipse safely

File photo NASA/Bill Dunford
File photo NASA/Bill Dunford(PRNewswire)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get ready to see a solar eclipse that won’t appear again until 2046.

It’s called the “Ring of Fire” because it’s when the Moon is in front of the Sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle. NASA officials say it will be visible in all continental states, next Saturday, October 14th. The Vermont Astronomical Society says this region will only see about 30% coverage though because of where we are in relation to the eclipse’s path.

It starts a bit after noon Saturday but your best time to look is going to be at around 1:20 p.m. The society’s Jack St. Louis is reminding everyone not to look directly at the Sun, but offers tips to observe safely. “The easiest thing you can do is take a piece of cardboard, a light piece of cardboard to show the Sun on another cardboard, a little bit bigger. Put a little pinhole in it... and you stand with the Sun behind you and it shines down through the hole on the board and you’ll be able to see the eclipse,” he said.

You can also get certified eclipse glasses or a special camera and telescope lenses. And a bonus with those is that they can be used to view next spring’s total eclipse which is directly overhead on April 8.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

