International ski jumpers converge on Lake Placid for Continental Cup

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - No snow? No problem. International ski jumpers are in Lake Placid for the Continental Cup, soaring through the air without the cold powder below.

Olympic high flyers, foliage lovers, and ski enthusiasts have converged on Lake Placid this weekend to catch a glimpse of the changing fall colors and an international competition. It’s all part of the Flaming Leaves Festival, a three-day event that features live music, games, food, leaf viewing, and of course -- ski jumping.

“This place is iconic in our sport in the United States. I mean, some of these jumps you can just see from everywhere around town, and they are quite famous. So, we always like coming out here and jumping them,” said Casey Larson, a former Olympian and U.S. Ski Team member.

The jump Larson and others will be gliding down is different from your typical ski jump. Instead of snow, the jumps have a porcelain track that is watered down. After clearing the jump, athletes land in a field made of thick green plastic broom bristles, an adjustment he says that can take some getting used to. “Definitely a minute or two to get used to wintertime when it does roll around. But to be able to jump all summer long is important for us., so we take what we can get,” he said.

Nick Zachara, the operations manager at the Olympic Jumping Complex, says the event is a long-standing tradition. “It is a good kicking off for us for the winter, athletes last chance to dial in their best jumps for the fall,” he said.

It’s also a time for athletes to hone their skills before major competitions. Colin Delaney, the head coach for the New York Ski Educational Foundation, says the event gives the everyday person an inside look at the training process.

Delaney, who has jumped thousands of times at the complex, says it’s a surreal experience once airborne. “As soon as you push off the bar, you are in the track. Everything kind of slows down. You are in this really level of hyperfocus and just trying to do what you need to do to have the furthest jump possible,” he said.

Larson is hoping to secure the longest jump. “Hopefully coming home with some hardware. We definitely have some high goals on the U.S Nordic Team, me and my teammates, so we are looking to do well and represent our country well,” he said.

