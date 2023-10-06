How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Kentucky.

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Police searching for suspect connected to Castleton death
Police have arrested two boys from Fair Haven for allegedly bringing a stolen gun onto the...
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Vermont school
COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by...
Vt. COVID hospitalizations increasing
A proposed plan to connect two Vermont ski mountains has been put on pause. - File photo
Smugglers’ Notch-Stowe Resort gondola plans halted
As Burlington struggles with an exploding homeless population, the city has a new plan to get...
Plan for temporary warming shelter in Burlington gets cold reception from some

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose,...
Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation
State investigators are looking into what caused a fire in St. Johnsbury Friday morning.
St. Johnsbury home damaged by fire
A hiker on Camel’s Hump died Thursday afternoon following a medical emergency.
Hiker dies following medical emergency on Camel’s Hump