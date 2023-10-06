Last day for party affiliation registration for New Hampshire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pick a side for the primary! it’s the last day to change party affiliation in the Granite State before the 2024 presidential primary.

Election officials say that in New Hampshire, voters who are registered as affiliated with one political party can’t vote on the ballot of a different party in the primary election. Only undeclared voters in the state can choose which party’s ballot to vote on.

Today is the deadline to change party affiliation in the granite state. You can verify voter registration or find out how to change you affiliation on the Secretary of State website.

