Maple Open House weekend is back for the fall season

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the sweetest weekend of the year! Maple open house weekend is here, one of the many activities for you to drop by as you peep the leaves.

This year’s maple open house features 28 sugarhouses for you to stop by. We went to Derby to speak with Jed’s Maple Products’ owner, Steve Wheeler.

Steve Wheeler: “We’re participating in something called the Maple Meander, which is put on by the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association. That state association has something called the Maple Meander. If you stop at sugar houses or look online and find these sugar houses that are participating, you get a passport. In the passport you can have a sticker you filled in. Two stickers get you a bumper sticker. If you fill all of the blocks and you meander to many sugar houses, then you get some swag from the state of Vermont.”

Melissa Cooney: “Now for you as a sugar maker participating in the Maple Meander, Maple Open House, what does it mean for you to have folks come out here of support your business and support other maple sugar makers in the area year after year? What does that mean?”

Steve Wheeler: “Maple sugar makers aren’t competitors. We actually we understand that the market for all sugar makers should think this very same way. The market is so huge for maple syrup, pure maple syrup. There’s so many people who don’t have pure maple syrup on their table, but Vermont pure maple syrup and we are the standard and we truly believe that and we want that syrup to be on everyone’s table if we can. So we work together to try to reach that goal.”

Check out the video above to see Melissa make her own maple syrup pizza!

