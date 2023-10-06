Montpelier hosts ‘official reopening’ celebration

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is hosting an “official reopening celebration” this weekend following this summer’s devastating floods.

The community is combining its Art Walk along with the annual Taste of Montpelier as part of the celebration. Visitors Friday will be able to visit local galleries and view artwork in storefronts.

And on Saturday, rain or shine, people can eat their way through town sampling from local restaurants.

Montpelier Alive’s Katie Trautz says the community is still recovering from the floods and they want to remind residents and visitors that the community still needs support. “We want to welcome them to our town. There are some places that are opening that need the business and with this reopening, we want to mark our progress in the recovery and also give the people that are here something to do,” she said.

Merchants will also have sidewalk sales and the Capital City Farmers Market is also happening on the green at the Vermont College of Fine Arts.

