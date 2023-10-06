How to help
Newsmaker Interview: Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many the COVID pandemic is an afterthought, but there are still roughly 2,000-thousand hospital admissions a day right now in the U.S. 3.5 years after the pandemic began.

In Vermont, health officials this week reported the highest hospitalization levels since last winter as well as the number of deaths starting to creep up again.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about the rollout of the latest vaccine and other COVID guidance.

