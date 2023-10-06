Oakledge Park gets new gate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new gate to stop late-night vehicle traffic was installed Friday at Burlington’s Oakridge Park.

Plans for the gate have been in the works for more than a year in an effort to cut down on bad behavior after neighbors complained about loud screaming and cars racing.

The city will be developing a seasonal policy for access. Neighbors like Caroline Canning say they are happy to see the changes. “I think this is really going to help the neighborhood maintain peace and quiet and it will keep people out of the park late at night when they really shouldn’t be in the park,” she said.

The gate is just one change coming to Oakledge. The city’s first fully-accessible playground is also weeks away from officially opening.

Related Stories:

Burlington to clamp down on after-hour park problems

Locked gate aimed at reducing rowdiness, crime in Leddy Park

Burlington hires rangers to oversee parks

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.