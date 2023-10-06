How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Oakledge Park gets new gate

A new gate was installed Friday at Burlington's Oakledge Park.
A new gate was installed Friday at Burlington's Oakledge Park.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new gate to stop late-night vehicle traffic was installed Friday at Burlington’s Oakridge Park.

Plans for the gate have been in the works for more than a year in an effort to cut down on bad behavior after neighbors complained about loud screaming and cars racing.

The city will be developing a seasonal policy for access. Neighbors like Caroline Canning say they are happy to see the changes. “I think this is really going to help the neighborhood maintain peace and quiet and it will keep people out of the park late at night when they really shouldn’t be in the park,” she said.

The gate is just one change coming to Oakledge. The city’s first fully-accessible playground is also weeks away from officially opening.

Related Stories:

Burlington to clamp down on after-hour park problems

Locked gate aimed at reducing rowdiness, crime in Leddy Park

Burlington hires rangers to oversee parks

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Police searching for suspect connected to Castleton death
Police have arrested two boys from Fair Haven for allegedly bringing a stolen gun onto the...
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Vermont school
As Burlington struggles with an exploding homeless population, the city has a new plan to get...
Plan for temporary warming shelter in Burlington gets cold reception from some
COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by...
Vt. COVID hospitalizations increasing
A proposed plan to connect two Vermont ski mountains has been put on pause. - File photo
Smugglers’ Notch-Stowe Resort gondola plans halted

Latest News

Daniel Banyai at the Pawlet Selectboard meeting on Tuesday.
Slate Ridge owner thrown out of selectboard meeting
Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program prepares to open in Ludlow.
Residential recovery program prepares to open in Ludlow
UVM says the George D. Aiken Center says has officially qualified as net-zero.
George D. Aiken Center becomes UVM’s first net-zero building
trees
Trees dedicated to residents at site of former orphanage