Pets with Potential: Meet Ryer, Walker, & Pancake

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are three bunnies who would like to snuggle up with you on a cold fall day.

Ryer, Walker, and Pancake are three male bunnies that came to the shelter as strays. They all appreciate the finer things in life -- lettuce, carrots, and cookie treats -- and are looking for a new home.

For more on these and other furry friends, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

