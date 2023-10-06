How to help
Pets with Potential: Meet Ryer, Walker, & Pancake

Ryer
Ryer(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are three bunnies who would like to snuggle up with you on a cold fall day.

Ryer, Walker, and Pancake are three male bunnies that came to the shelter as strays. They all appreciate the finer things in life -- lettuce, carrots, and cookie treats -- and are looking for a new home.

For more on these and other furry friends, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

