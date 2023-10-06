How to help
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ at Burlington Railyard

Burlington Police are investigating an untimely death in the Burlington Railyard.
Burlington Police are investigating an untimely death in the Burlington Railyard.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an untimely death in the Burlington Railyard.

Police and firefighters were on the scene Friday morning focusing their attention on a passenger rail car parked in the yard.

Police declined to provide any details about the incident or the identity of the victim. They say they do not believe the death is suspicious.

