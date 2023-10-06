How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police search for suspect connected to Castleton death

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have expanded the search for a suspect connected to a suspicious death on the rail trail in Castleton.

Vermont State Police responded Thursday to the trail near 1587 South Street after receiving calls of a deceased female around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses told police of a possible suspect traveling northbound on the trail towards the Vermont State University Castleton campus after hearing gunshots.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′10″, dark hair, wearing a dark grey t-shirt and carrying a black backpack. Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Castleton University was closed Friday and students were being asked to shelter in place.

“That was a little scary for sure,” said Natalie, a Castleton rugby player who says practice next to the rail trail ended abruptly Thursday afternoon. “We stopped and a few minutes later a state trooper came onto the field and escorted us off.”

“It feels like people might be on edge,” said Josh Brown of Castleton

“Shocked, honestly. Stuff like that doesn’t happen around here. It’s messed up,” said Nick Fowler of Fair Haven

The search has expanded to nearby Fair Haven and Poultney after reports of people fitting the suspect’s description. Police are asking homeowners and businesses to be alert and review surveillance camera footage.

University officials say they will have counselors from the Wellness Center available for students.

Slate Valley schools in Castleton were already closed on Friday for a previously scheduled staff in-service day.

Police are expected to hold a media briefing at noon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Police searching for suspect connected to Castleton death
Police have arrested two boys from Fair Haven for allegedly bringing a stolen gun onto the...
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Vermont school
COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by...
Vt. COVID hospitalizations increasing
A proposed plan to connect two Vermont ski mountains has been put on pause. - File photo
Smugglers’ Notch-Stowe Resort gondola plans halted
As Burlington struggles with an exploding homeless population, the city has a new plan to get...
Plan for temporary warming shelter in Burlington gets cold reception from some

Latest News

State investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a home on Higgins Hill Road in n St....
St. Johnsbury home damaged by fire
File photo
Hiker dies following medical emergency on Camel’s Hump
2 arrested for carjackings in New Hampshire
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Castleton
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Castleton