Residential recovery program prepares to open in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - A residential treatment facility for addiction is preparing to open in Ludlow. It was made possible by the Divided Sky Foundation, which was started by Phish frontman Trey Anastasio.

An open house Friday at the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program gave the public the opportunity to look inside at a facility that officials say will help people change their lives. The 46 beds in the facility will fill up quickly over the next few weeks. Residents pay thousands of dollars each for a 30-day abstinence-based 12-step program.

“I hadn’t seen anything that teaches people how to work through the triggers and the cravings. What I saw was people stuffing them or medicating them instead of learning the skills needed to work through them, because they are going to come up again,” said Melanie Gulde, the center’s director.

Mindfulness and the emotional side of sobriety will be at the core of the programming. It’s one piece to the much larger puzzle of substance use disorder. Community partners who are part of the network of support services were on hand Friday.

“And that doesn’t have to be recovery support. That could be workforce support,” said Morgan Henson with Ascension Recovery Services, which will run the facility day-to-day and has set up similar programs all across the country. “Really, anything that promotes a healthy lifestyle and promoting a solid pathway to recovery.”

The facility has been in the works for years and is backed by Phish’s Trey Anastasio, who has struggled with addiction himself. Because of community pushback, the clinical and medical oversight that was planned at the site has been dropped. The concerns ranged from increased noise to more drug use in town. But those on the front lines of the addiction epidemic say that when it comes to addressing the stigma, progress is being made.

“The disease itself I think overall is getting less stigmatized and there are more people that are actually believing that it is actually a disease and not some type of moral failure,” said Dr. Rick Marasa with Mt. Ascutney Hospital.

“Sometimes people need to go four or five times before they can fully develop the need for sobriety in their life and it is not easy,” Gulde said.

Divided Sky officials say one important mission of the program is to offer as many scholarships as possible so money is not the only obstacle for people who want to start the road to recovery.

Related Stories:

Phish frontman gets greenlight for Ludlow drug treatment center

YCQM: March 7, 2021

Phish frontman helping others in addiction fight

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.