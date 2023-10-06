Retired Dean of Education identified as victim in Castleton homicide

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation in Castleton. Police identified the woman as 77-year-old Honoree Fleming. She was a retired Dean of Education at VTSU Castleton. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and ruled a homicide.

Police say the suspect is still on the run and are asking for the public to keep a sharp eye out and review any surveillance video they may have.

Neighbors we spoke to say they are on edge. “Probably keep the kids inside and be a little careful about what we do and be observant,” said Phillip Wagenbach, who lives across the street from the active crime scene where Vermont State Police say Fleming was found dead on the rail trail around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police a man could be seen leaving the area shortly after hearing gunfire. “But we have no idea where this gentleman suspect took off, whether he exited the trail through the woods or just walked it to its end,” said Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau.

Investigators spent the day coming and going from the scene as well as K-9 search teams canvassing the area. Witnesses have described a person seen near where the killing occurred as a white male, approximately 5′10″, dark hair, wearing a dark grey t-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Police in Fair Haven early Friday received a call from a resident who saw someone matching that description. but that tip did not lead police to a suspect.

Maj. Trudeau Friday asked residents to come forward with any information and to review surveillance video. The apparent lack of leads is a stark contrast to many recent homicides where police have tried to allay public fears by calling them “targeted events.” “‘In those other cases that you’re talking about that we say are targeted events, we very quickly know it’s a targeted event. We know either the suspect knew the victim or vice versa, or we had a lot more concrete information to tell us that it was a targeted incident. In this case, we don’t. We don’t have anything right now,” Trudeau said.

The incident happened about a mile away from Vermont State University’s Castleton campus, alarming some students. “That was a little scary for sure,” said Natalie, a Castleton rugby player who says practice next to the rail trail ended abruptly Thursday afternoon. “We stopped and a few minutes later a state trooper came onto the field and escorted us off.”

VTSU Assistant Vice President of University Marketing and Communications, Sylvia Plumb issued a statement saying “Honoree was a beloved dean and professor at Castleton and an impressive researcher with countless papers published. Faculty, staff, and students alike loved her. Honoree was a true member of the Castleton family. Honoree lived in Castleton with her husband, Ron Powers, a Pulitzer Prize-winning and New York Times bestselling author.”

Vermont State President Mike Smith said, “Our hearts go out to the members of our community who taught with Honoree and had her as a beloved teacher during their time at Castleton. Our deepest sympathies go to her husband, Ron, family, and friends. This is an unbelievable tragedy for the Castleton campus and for all of Vermont State University. Honoree will be deeply missed.”

While some students are on fall break, all campus events were canceled Friday. Slate Valley schools in Castleton were already closed on Friday for a previously scheduled staff in-service day.

As the investigation continues, Trudeau reminded residents to be vigilant. “Lock your doors, lock your cars -- don’t leave your keys in your car. Don’t wander around at night -- wander in pairs. If you’re going to be out, be with a friend,” he said.

