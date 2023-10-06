How to help
Sen. Welch to visit Missisquoi national Wildlife Refuge

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is in Vermont ahead of National Wildlife Refuge Week.

Welch will be at the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton this morning. His visit will include a stop at the tribal headquarters in Swanton ahead of Indigenous People’s Day on Monday.

He will also talk about federal conservation efforts in the region to protect the environment and outdoor recreation.

The Maquam Bay of Missisquoi just received $500,000 in grants from the Northern Border Regional Commission for renovations to their headquarters.

