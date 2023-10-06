Slate Ridge owner thrown out of selectboard meeting

PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - Heated public comments made by the owner of a controversial paramilitary training camp forced the Pawlet Selectboard to suspend their meeting Tuesday night.

Police escorted Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai out of the building after a tirade aimed at board members. “I hope that stings because I’ve been losing. But now you guys lost. You’re evil, racist {expletive} people. You’re all a bunch of weak frauds and you’re all going to be held accountable,” Banyai said.

Banyai and the town have been at odds since 2017 when the town says he began operating a paramilitary training facility without the proper permits. Officials say they’re frustrated by Banyai’s refusal to follow court orders. Pawlet officials last month requested that the Environmental Court extend an arrest warrant after law enforcement took no action. On Tuesday, the court ruled against extending the warrant because Banyai’s attorney had filed another appeal.

The selectboard voted to end their meeting Tuesday after Banyai refused to stop talking past his allotted time. Banyai continued to taunt the board as well as the police who escorted him out. There’s no date set yet for a hearing on Banyai’s latest appeal. Pawlet’s Selectboard plans to try to meet again on October 17.

Related Stories:

Rutland sheriff has no plans for ‘show of force’ to arrest Slate Ridge owner

Slate Ridge owner appeals arrest order to Vt. Supreme Court

When will authorities arrest Slate Ridge owner?

Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner

Slate Ridge owner files federal lawsuit to prevent dismantling of paramilitary camp

Scott signs bill taking aim at paramilitary training camps

Judge extends key deadline for dismantling Slate Ridge camp

Judge orders Slate Ridge owner to remove buildings or go to prison

Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps

Slate Ridge owner back in court over civil contempt allegations

Pawlet argues Slate Ridge owner violated court ruling

Judge tells Vt. gun range owner: Obey court orders or face jail

Pawlet: Slate Ridge owner pays $53K in fines

Pawlet seeks foreclosure on Slate Ridge firing range

Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal

Slate Ridge shooting range goes before Vermont Supreme Court

Owner of Pawlet militia training center appeals ruling

Environmental judge sides with town over firearms training facility

Vt. officials monitoring Rutland County citizen-militia group

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.