Stowe Foliage Arts Festival underway

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s one of the biggest tourism weekends of the year, with people from all over coming to see Vermont’s fall colors. One popular spot is Stowe’s Foliage Art Festival.

“We really just kind of wanted a weekend getaway and just see all of the leaves changing colors,” said Katelyn Kostakis, who along with Haley Henry was looking to take a break from college at Yale and enjoy what the Green Mountain State has to offer.

“We’re about a four drive and weren’t doing anything else this weekend so we’re for a night Airbnb-ing it,” added Henry.

Besides the art and foliage, the three-day event offers live music and samples of classic Vermont staples like maple syrup. Organizers say the festival has over 150 different artists and artisans selling their unique work. “I think the amazing part is that if you were to come here on Wednesday morning -- this was an empty field -- and starting Thursday through today we built a small city here,” said Tim Cianciola.

Vendor Nancy Normandeau says she started off painting furniture but now hand sews hats and paints them. She says she loves meeting people and it’s an uplifting experience. “I think it’s just such a lovely time of year. Everybody’s in a good mood. The weather is generally nice. I guess everybody is happy,” she said.

The festival will continue throughout the weekend rain or shine.

