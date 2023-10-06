How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Stowe Foliage Arts Festival underway

By Jessica Tara
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s one of the biggest tourism weekends of the year, with people from all over coming to see Vermont’s fall colors. One popular spot is Stowe’s Foliage Art Festival.

“We really just kind of wanted a weekend getaway and just see all of the leaves changing colors,” said Katelyn Kostakis, who along with Haley Henry was looking to take a break from college at Yale and enjoy what the Green Mountain State has to offer.

“We’re about a four drive and weren’t doing anything else this weekend so we’re for a night Airbnb-ing it,” added Henry.

Besides the art and foliage, the three-day event offers live music and samples of classic Vermont staples like maple syrup. Organizers say the festival has over 150 different artists and artisans selling their unique work. “I think the amazing part is that if you were to come here on Wednesday morning -- this was an empty field -- and starting Thursday through today we built a small city here,” said Tim Cianciola.

Vendor Nancy Normandeau says she started off painting furniture but now hand sews hats and paints them. She says she loves meeting people and it’s an uplifting experience. “I think it’s just such a lovely time of year. Everybody’s in a good mood. The weather is generally nice. I guess everybody is happy,” she said.

The festival will continue throughout the weekend rain or shine.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Police searching for suspect connected to Castleton death
Police have arrested two boys from Fair Haven for allegedly bringing a stolen gun onto the...
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Vermont school
As Burlington struggles with an exploding homeless population, the city has a new plan to get...
Plan for temporary warming shelter in Burlington gets cold reception from some
COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by...
Vt. COVID hospitalizations increasing
A proposed plan to connect two Vermont ski mountains has been put on pause. - File photo
Smugglers’ Notch-Stowe Resort gondola plans halted

Latest News

Stowe Foliage Arts Foliage
Stowe Foliage Arts Festival underway
Authorities swarmed a Pine St. neighborhood in Burlington Friday afternoon.
Police converge on Pine St. neighborhood
Burlington Police are investigating an untimely death in the Burlington Railyard.
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ at Burlington Railyard
Ryer
Pets with Potential: Meet Ryer, Walker, & Pancake