Stuck in Vt: A tour of New Duds screen-printing and embroidery shop in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2008, Tessa and Torrey Valyou were dating when they started New Duds, their two-person screen-printing and sewing business in Colchester.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger first met the Valyous at the Winooski Farmers Market and began to collect their eye-catching gear. After doing a profile on them in 2011, Sollberger met with the pair at their current Colchester location to talk about their growth and evolution over the years.

