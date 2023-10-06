Trees dedicated to residents at site of former orphanage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former residents of St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington were honored with a tree dedication Friday.

The trees were planted in Keislich Park, next to where the orphanage was located. Plaques honor the children who lived in the orphanage and told stories of horrific abuse at the hands of those working at the orphanage.

“Every plaque on every tree is a message to those who see it that says you must not let history repeat itself. Every name you see is a voice of someone who was once a resident of St. Joseph’s Orphanage. These voices -- our voices -- are no longer muted,” said Katelin Hoffman with the group Voices of St. Joseph’s Orphanage.

A healing garden is planned for the site over the next few years.

