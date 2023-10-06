United Way of the Adirondack Region kick off campaign to help those in need

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. announce their annual fundraising campaign to help those in need.

The campaign covers Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties and use the funds to help high priority health and human service programs in the Adirondack Region.

CEO John Bernardi says United Way is looking to raise roughly $680,000 for families in need across the north country region.

He says the biggest issues families are facing include housing and inflation, which he says is placing more and more people at the edge of a financial cliff.

“Inflation has exacerbated the needs tremendously.. and I am certain our partner agencies would agree... that are doing the direct service work everyday.. it clearly has a significant impact on people’s ability to stay afloat” said Bernardi.

He says roughly one third of people living in the north country -- work and live paycheck to paycheck and are one financial hardship away from a crisis.

This campaign will be conducted through the end of January 2024.

