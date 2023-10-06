How to help
Vermont’s dairy industry gets federal funding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s delegation is celebrating a sizable investment into the state’s dairy industry.

The United States Department of Agriculture invested more than $7 million into the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. It’s housed within Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets to support small and mid-sized dairies with development, production, marketing, and distribution.

The delegation says the funding will help dairy producers in the area increase sales, open new markets, create jobs, and expand their infrastructure.

