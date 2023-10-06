Vt., N.H. Attorneys General meet for historic state border survey

WHITE RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are spending court-ordered quality time along the Connecticut River.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark will meet with her Granite State counterpart John Formella for a ‘perambulation.’

That means the two A.G.s will be touring and surveying the Vt./N.H. border in the Hanover and White River Junction area.

This is the 12th time the two states have met for this event ever since the Supreme Court settled a 1917 tax dispute between Vermont and New Hampshire.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.