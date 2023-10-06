How to help
Vt. poacher’s car, crossbow seized from 2020 deer jacking case

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man has been ordered to forfeit his car and crossbow and pay $2,800 in fines stemming from a 2020 deer jacking case.

A Lamoille County judge on Monday ordered that Shane Phillips, 43, forfeit his 2011 Buick Regal and Bear Saga crossbow that was used while deer jacking, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The order comes after Phillips was sentenced in August following a multi-year court case.

Authorities say game wardens witnessed Phillips use an artificial light to illuminate two “deer facsimiles” and shoot at one with a crossbow during closed hours in October 2020. They say he then fled when confronted. Although he was cited into court in 2020, the case didn’t come up for sentencing on the five charges until this past August.

“Prosecuting law violators takes time,” Game Warden Lt. Carl Wedin said in a statement. “Catching a deer jacker in the act is one thing, seeing justice served is an entirely different operation.  Vermont hunters can be gratified to see this poacher forfeit his vehicle and weapon, in addition to his fine and loss of his hunting privileges for the next three years.”

In addition to the forfeiture and fines, Phillips will lose hunting and fishing privileges for three years.

