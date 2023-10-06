BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a week of record-breaking heat and sunshine, the weather pattern will be going through a big change as we go through the weekend.

The Champlain Valley has not had any rain for over two weeks, but that will be changing in a big way. A frontal system coming at us from the west will be bringing a batch of rain, starting late Friday over northern NY. The front will stall out over northern NY and the Champlain Valley early Saturday with some heavy downpours. Then it will start moving eastward during the afternoon. The front will be joining up with the storm system that was Tropical Storm Philippe, which has now lost its tropical characteristics, but it still packing a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds. The brunt of that post-tropical cyclone will be staying to our east, but some of the heavier bands of rain on the outer fringe of that storm will join up with the cold front coming through from west to east. The result will be some possible heavy downpours in the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire late Saturday into early Sunday. In general, 1.5″ to 2.5″ of rain will fall on Saturday, but there could be some spots that pick up as much as 3.5″ of rain or more, especially over northern New York.

The steady rain will move out Saturday night, but there will still be some rain on Sunday in the form of on-and-off showers. Temperatures will be dropping into the 50s for highs by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. There could even be a few snow showers on some of the higher mountain peaks Sunday night into Monday.

An upper level low pressure system will be stalling out over us for most of next week, keeping temperatures cooler than normal with the chance for on-and-off showers just about each and every day through the week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on the heavy rain over the weekend, and we will keep you up-to-date with any problems that the heavy rain may cause. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.