BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Through the rest of the day, clouds will be on the increase as the cold front begins to make its arrival. Daytime highs are much cooler than where we have been, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Even that is still a tad above average. There could be a few showers this afternoon, mainly across Northern New York, but I suspect most will stay primarily dry through most of the daytime hours today. Tonight, showers move in from west to east, and most tomorrow will wake up to showers, maybe except for the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire. Showers will reach the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire by Saturday afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday evening and Saturday night, especially as some moisture from Tropical Storm Philippe arrives across the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire. All said and done, most places could be talking anywhere between an 1.5″ and 2.5″ of new rain. Flooding does not seem to be a huge concern, as we have been so dry lately, but it cannot be completely ruled out.

Most of the rain has ended by Sunday, but we will be locked into an unsettled pattern with the chance for on-and-off rain showers each day into the start of next week. We will also be a lot cooler, with daytime highs stuck in the 50s each day. With that in mind, there will even be the chance for a few Mountain snow showers, especially over the Adirondacks, mainly during the colder overnight hours Sunday night into Monday and Monday night into Tuesday.

Stay warm and dry this weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

