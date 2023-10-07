FEMA Disaster funds approved for Addison County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Vermont.

This is in response to the severe flooding that took place from August 3rd to the 5th in Addison County. The money is available for state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

The money is to be used for emergency work and repairs or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.