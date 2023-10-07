Judge approves opening of first North Country cannabis shop

SARANAC LAKE, NY. (WCAX) - A North Country cannabis business is celebrating Friday after receiving court approval to open a storefront in Saranac Lake.

Eli Emery, the general manager of Elevate ADK says state supreme court Judge, Kevin Bryant gave them the thumbs up to open their store.

It’s still unknown how many other businesses received the same approval.

Emery adds they are excited to finally open the North Country’s first licensed dispensary and is glad the legal hold is over.

“All the work we have put in to get to where we are to almost have it pulled out from under us entirely just to finally get here at the last minute where it really was coming down to it where some tough decisions were going to have to be made soon.. we are just super relieved for this information to come through and super excited to just get open and serve the North Country” said Emery.

Emery says he expects to have a grand opening for the Saranac Lake storefront next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.