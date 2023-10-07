How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer made quite the comeback during the week, but now we have wet and much cooler weather on the way. A slow-moving cold front will partially interact with the remnants of Philippe, which is currently in the Atlantic. The result will be rain, which will be heavy at times, especially in the Champlain Valley and Adirondacks. The rain won’t be quite as heavy in Eastern Vermont and especially New Hampshire. By this evening, there may be 2 to 4 inches of rain where the heaviest rain is expected to fall, and less elsewhere. Thankfully, the recent dry spell will prevent widespread flooding, though isolated flooding is still possible. It will be cooler, with highs in the 60s.

Sunday will be a quieter day, though scattered showers will continue. It will be cooler yet, with highs only in the mid 50s, a reminder that it is in fact October. Sunday night, a few flurries are likely at the mountain summits, though no accumulation is expected.

The upcoming week will certainly be more fall-like, and unfortunately, unsettled. There is the chance for on and off showers through Thursday, with a better chance on Friday. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with lows in the 40s.

