How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

2 injured at Bowie State University in Maryland after reports of shots fired

FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland on Saturday night, according to the university.

“Bowie State University Police received report of shots fired at approximately 11:45 in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies,” the university said on X.

Authorities are expected to give an update on Sunday.

Bowie State University is a historically Black university. The incident at Bowie State comes just days after a shooting at Morgan State University, another HBCU located just a 45-minute drive away from Bowie State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Retired Dean of Education identified as victim in Castleton homicide
Daniel Banyai at the Pawlet Selectboard meeting on Tuesday.
Slate Ridge owner thrown out of selectboard meeting
Burlington Police are investigating an untimely death in the Burlington Railyard.
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ at Burlington Railyard
Authorities swarmed a Pine St. neighborhood in Burlington Friday afternoon.
Police converge on Pine St. neighborhood
File photo
Vt. poacher’s car, crossbow seized from 2020 deer jacking case

Latest News

United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the...
Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championships
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel battles Hamas militants as country’s death toll from mass incursion reaches 600
Photos show damage from Israeli strikes in Gaza. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
Photos show damage from Israeli strikes in Gaza
file
Why you might be seeing spring blossoms in October