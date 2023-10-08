Essex police investigate multiple car break-ins, thefts

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are investigating multiple car thefts and break-ins that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers say the incidents happened between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. in neighborhoods around the area of Clover Drive

They say the suspects in the case were captured on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts. And are asking anyone in the area with security cameras to review their footage and call if they see any suspicious figures.

Police are now reminding residents to lock their car doors and remove all items of value before going inside for the night.

