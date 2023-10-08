How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Essex police investigate multiple car break-ins, thefts

File Image
File Image(WCTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are investigating multiple car thefts and break-ins that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers say the incidents happened between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. in neighborhoods around the area of Clover Drive

They say the suspects in the case were captured on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts. And are asking anyone in the area with security cameras to review their footage and call if they see any suspicious figures.

Police are now reminding residents to lock their car doors and remove all items of value before going inside for the night.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Retired Dean of Education identified as victim in Castleton homicide
Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Police searching for suspect connected to Castleton death
File photo
Hiker dies following medical emergency on Camel’s Hump
Daniel Banyai at the Pawlet Selectboard meeting on Tuesday.
Slate Ridge owner thrown out of selectboard meeting
File photo
Vt. poacher’s car, crossbow seized from 2020 deer jacking case

Latest News

File Image
One person dead after Amtrak train strikes car in Vernon
Federal funding available to those impacted by severe weather
FEMA Disaster funds approved for Addison County
A North Country cannabis business is celebrating Friday after receiving court approval to open...
Judge approves opening of first North Country cannabis shop
Castleton
Retired Dean of Education identified as victim in Castleton homicide
Judge approves opening of first North Country cannabis shop