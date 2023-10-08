Houseboat holds up traffic in Fairfax Saturday morning

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Traffic was disrupted on route 104 in Fairfax Saturday morning for a not so common situation.

A very large houseboat dislodged from its trailer and tipped over into the road. The call came in at around 11:00 a.m. that traffic control was needed at the intersection of 104 and 104A.

The Fairfax fire chief tells us that when they arrived, they secured the scene to make sure nothing dangerous was leaking and then called for assistance.

He said the boat weighs about 6 thousand pounds, so a larger crane had to be called in to right the vessel.

The whole process took about two hours and traffic flow was restored to normal.

