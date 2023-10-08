Officials at VSU Castleton react to homicide investigation; say campus safety is a priority

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday afternoon, 77-year-old Honoree Fleming was found dead on the rail trail near Vermont State University’s Castleton campus. Her death has been ruled a homicide and the search for who killed her remains underway.

Fleming was a retired Dean of Education at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus. As the investigation continues, Castleton campus faculty say they are doing what they can to ensure safety at the school and in the community.

“I’ve been overseeing the emergency management response for the university and the safety of our students, and the faculty and our staff is our utmost priority. And we’ve been coordinating with the police. We’ve had an emergency management team from around the state meeting several times a day on zoom to coordinate for logistics to coordinate the entire response. That’s my focus right now is the safety of this community,” said Associate Dean of Student Success Kelley Beckwith.

An autopsy determined Fleming’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses tell police they heard gunshots and saw a possible suspect leaving the area walking towards the school.

The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 5 ft.10 in., with short, red-colored hair last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

In a press conference on Friday, police asked residents to come forward with information saying they didn’t have many leads. Castleton resident Sue Look says she still feels safe but is taking more safety precautions.

“But I am more aware of locking my doors until this person is caught hopefully,” said Castleton resident Sue Look.

Student Pearl Bellomo says she was stunned when she heard the news.” Definitely shock, especially staying here over campus. Also having been someone that goes on runs and walks very frequently on the trail, I could definitely feel the anxiety,” said Bellomo.

Like other Castleton residents, Bellomo admits she feels safe because of how the faculty and staff on campus are handling the situation.

“I do feel safe. I’m not necessarily on the trail at this moment. But in general, on campus, I do feel safe. I feel like everyone’s been very involved, you know, administrators as well as public safety police department, so I feel like they are on top of things. I don’t really feel an immediate threat on campus,” said Bellomo.

Faculty says classes are canceled Monday but will resume Tuesday morning. The university says they’re doing what they can to increase public safety on campus.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.