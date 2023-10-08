How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

One person dead after Amtrak train strikes car in Vernon

File Image
File Image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have identified the occupants of the vehicle involved in the fatal car vs train crash that happened in southern Vermont Friday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Route 142 and Bemis Road in Vernon.

Police say an Amtrak passenger train struck a 2002 Toyota Rav4 killing the driver of the car.

They say the victim was 53-year-old Craig Hudson of Brattleboro and 47-year-old Shenandoah Gilbert of Vernon was in the passenger seat.

Both were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where Hudson was pronounced dead.

GILBERT was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she is being treated for injuries. Her condition is currently unknown.

No one was injured on the train, and it continued its route after a delay.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Retired Dean of Education identified as victim in Castleton homicide
Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Police searching for suspect connected to Castleton death
File photo
Hiker dies following medical emergency on Camel’s Hump
Daniel Banyai at the Pawlet Selectboard meeting on Tuesday.
Slate Ridge owner thrown out of selectboard meeting
File photo
Vt. poacher’s car, crossbow seized from 2020 deer jacking case

Latest News

Federal funding available to those impacted by severe weather
FEMA Disaster funds approved for Addison County
A North Country cannabis business is celebrating Friday after receiving court approval to open...
Judge approves opening of first North Country cannabis shop
Castleton
Retired Dean of Education identified as victim in Castleton homicide
Judge approves opening of first North Country cannabis shop
Stuck in Vt: A tour of New Duds screen-printing and embroidery shop in Colchester