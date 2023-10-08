One person dead after Amtrak train strikes car in Vernon

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have identified the occupants of the vehicle involved in the fatal car vs train crash that happened in southern Vermont Friday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Route 142 and Bemis Road in Vernon.

Police say an Amtrak passenger train struck a 2002 Toyota Rav4 killing the driver of the car.

They say the victim was 53-year-old Craig Hudson of Brattleboro and 47-year-old Shenandoah Gilbert of Vernon was in the passenger seat.

Both were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where Hudson was pronounced dead.

GILBERT was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she is being treated for injuries. Her condition is currently unknown.

No one was injured on the train, and it continued its route after a delay.

The crash is still under investigation.

