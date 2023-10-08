How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police investigate shooting in Swanton

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a 19-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Swanton. Vermont state police are investigating what they say is a isolated and targeted incident. The victim, Cooper Bergeron was shot at a residence off Route 7 Saturday morning. Police say the shooting occurred during a fight with unknown individuals who fled the scene. Police say Bergeron’s injuries are not life threatening.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Retired Dean of Education identified as victim in Castleton homicide
Daniel Banyai at the Pawlet Selectboard meeting on Tuesday.
Slate Ridge owner thrown out of selectboard meeting
Burlington Police are investigating an untimely death in the Burlington Railyard.
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ at Burlington Railyard
Authorities swarmed a Pine St. neighborhood in Burlington Friday afternoon.
Police converge on Pine St. neighborhood
File photo
Vt. poacher’s car, crossbow seized from 2020 deer jacking case

Latest News

An area of Dorset St. had to be shut down Saturday evening.
Portion of Dorset street closed due to underground issues
The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 5 ft.10 in., with short,...
Officials at VSU Castleton react to homicide investigation; say campus safety is a priority
A lifelong academic, Fleming joined Castleton in the early 2000s, eventually becoming the dean...
University community remembers Honoree Fleming; Castleton homicide victim
A lifelong academic, Fleming joined Castleton in the early 2000s, eventually becoming the Dean...
University community remembers Honoree Fleming; Castleton homicide victim