Police investigate shooting in Swanton

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a 19-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in Swanton. Vermont state police are investigating what they say is a isolated and targeted incident. The victim, Cooper Bergeron was shot at a residence off Route 7 Saturday morning. Police say the shooting occurred during a fight with unknown individuals who fled the scene. Police say Bergeron’s injuries are not life threatening.

