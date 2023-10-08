Portion of Dorset street closed due to underground issues

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An area of Dorset St. had to be shut down Saturday evening.

While first responders investigated what they said was a “possible underground fire.”

After receiving a report of explosions underground and heavy smoke in a building near 329 Dorset St. the road had to be closed to traffic.

First responders now say the scene is under control, but southbound Dorset St. will be down to one lane as green mountain power fixes issues with an underground vault.

