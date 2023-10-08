How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Stouffer’s is selling an Advent calendar filled with frozen dinners

Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.
Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.(Stouffer's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Companies are getting more and more creative with their Advent calendars every holiday season.

Stouffer’s has announced its first ever Advent calendar, the “Comfort Calendar.”

The Advent calendar contains frozen food meals.

Products inside the Advent calendar include Stouffer’s classic favorites like a family size macaroni and cheese, family size lasagna with meat and sauce, and Bowl-Fulls chicken bacon ranch bowl.

Additional sides will also be included.

The calendar costs $40.

The first batch of calendars sold out after becoming available on Monday. More will be available via monthly drops throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Retired Dean of Education identified as victim in Castleton homicide
Daniel Banyai at the Pawlet Selectboard meeting on Tuesday.
Slate Ridge owner thrown out of selectboard meeting
Burlington Police are investigating an untimely death in the Burlington Railyard.
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ at Burlington Railyard
Authorities swarmed a Pine St. neighborhood in Burlington Friday afternoon.
Police converge on Pine St. neighborhood
Courtesy Dave St. Pierre
Truck and ambulance collide in St. Albans

Latest News

Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, Indiana...
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
Two wounded in shooting on Bowie State University campus in Maryland
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says