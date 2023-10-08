How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Truck and ambulance collide in St. Albans

Courtesy Dave St. Pierre
Courtesy Dave St. Pierre(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash involving a Richford ambulance happened in St. Albans Saturday.

Witnesses say it happened just after 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Route 104 and Sheldon Rd.

When first responders arrived, they had to remove the patient that was in the ambulance involved in the crash and transfer them to another one.

The other vehicle in the collision looks to be totaled.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Retired Dean of Education identified as victim in Castleton homicide
Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Police searching for suspect connected to Castleton death
File photo
Hiker dies following medical emergency on Camel’s Hump
Daniel Banyai at the Pawlet Selectboard meeting on Tuesday.
Slate Ridge owner thrown out of selectboard meeting
File photo
Vt. poacher’s car, crossbow seized from 2020 deer jacking case

Latest News

A lifelong academic, Fleming joined Castleton in the early 2000s, eventually becoming the dean...
University community remembers Honoree Fleming; Castleton homicide victim
A lifelong academic, Fleming joined Castleton in the early 2000s, eventually becoming the Dean...
University community remembers Honoree Fleming; Castleton homicide victim
Police are searching for a suspect connected to a suspicious death along the rail trail in...
Officials at VSU Castleton react to homicide investigation; say campus safety is a priority
Traffic was disrupted on route 104 in Fairfax Saturday morning for a not so common situation.
Houseboat holds up traffic in Fairfax Saturday morning