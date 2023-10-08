Truck and ambulance collide in St. Albans

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash involving a Richford ambulance happened in St. Albans Saturday.

Witnesses say it happened just after 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Route 104 and Sheldon Rd.

When first responders arrived, they had to remove the patient that was in the ambulance involved in the crash and transfer them to another one.

The other vehicle in the collision looks to be totaled.

