BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on ‘You Can Quote Me’ guest Vt. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vermont, to discuss the decision on capitol hill to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Also Vermont’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, joins us to address opioid settlement money and concerns from people on the frontlines of the crisis.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.