By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Rain was heavy and persistent in New York, especially Essex and Clinton counties, with at least 5 inches of rain being reported in spots. The Ausable River is expected to remain above flood stage into this evening. Otherwise, there are no flood warnings in effect. Western Vermont and the Champlain Valley also got in on the rain, though not quite as much as New York. Eastern Vermont and New Hampshire received a lot less. Today will be a much quieter day, with just a few widely scattered showers. It will be brisk and cool, with highs only in the mid 50s. Tonight, a few flurries are possible at the summits in the Adirondacks.

Unsettled weather will continue Monday through Wednesday, though just a few showers are expected each day. For the most part, it will remain dry. Temperatures will be fall-like, with highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the 40s.

Thursday and Friday now look dry, with partly sunny skies both days. It will remain cool, with highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Saturday could bring another chance for showers.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

