BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - No summer temperatures this week, with classic fall weather on the way instead. Temperatures will be running a bit below average, but will be pleasant for those that enjoy crisp, fall conditions.

Monday morning will have a few showers in New York, and even some flurries at the peaks of the Adirondacks, with minor accumulation. The rest of the day will have the chance for a few showers in New York, with partly sunny skies to the east, especially in New Hampshire. It will be brisk and cool like Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be a similar day, with a few showers in New York, and increasing sunshine as you head farther to the east.

The rest of the week looks a bit unsettled, but heavy rain is not expected. A few showers will persist Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s and 40s. Thursday night looks quite chilly, with frost possible. Friday is shaping up to be a dry day, with continued cool temperatures.

We’ll be watching a possible bigger system for the weekend, which could bring more widespread rain. Models differ with the placement of the storm system, but even if it moves right over us, it will not have the heavy rain like the last system.

