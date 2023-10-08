How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain has been persistent in New York, especially Essex and Clinton counties, with 2 to 4 inches of rain being reported. Some flooding has occurred there, and the Ausable River may remain above flood stage into Sunday evening. Western Vermont and the Champlain Valley also got in on the rain, though not quite as much as New York. Eastern Vermont and New Hampshire received a lot less. Any rain will quickly taper to scattered showers early Sunday morning, with just some scattered showers continuing during the day. It will be cool, with highs only in the mid 50s. Sunday night, a few flurries are possible at the summits in the Adirondacks.

Unsettled weather will continue Monday through Wednesday, though just a few showers are expected each day. For the most part, it will remain dry. Temperatures will be fall-like, with highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the 40s.

Thursday and Friday now look dry, with partly sunny skies both days. It will remain cool, with highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Saturday could bring another chance for showers.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

