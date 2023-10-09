4th annual Indigenous People’s Day Rocks! event held in Stowe

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The nationwide celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day is on Monday. But the town of Stowe decided to celebrate a little early with the 4th annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks! event.

It’s a day-long event showcasing the culture, education, and music, of Vermont’s Native American community.

This is the fourth year Vermont is recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day as an official holiday.

While Native culture in general was the focus Sunday, the main tribe associated with the Stowe event is the Abenaki Nation, one of only four state-recognized tribes here in Vermont.

Organizers say they hope people use the event as a time to listen and learn.

Proceeds from Indigenous Peoples Day Rocks will go to Abenaki Helping Abenaki, a nonprofit that works to preserve Native American culture, community, and outreach.

