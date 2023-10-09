How to help
Birders gather for 22nd annual Big Sit in Huntington

22nd annual Big Sit
22nd annual Big Sit(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a one-of-a-kind sit-in in Huntington Sunday.

Bundled in jackets and boots, a handful of people sat in a circle, necks craned to the sky.

They attended the twenty second annual Big Sit – a twelve-hour bird watching extravaganza.

It’s the Birds of Vermont Museum’s way of fundraising, bringing bird lovers together and checking up on the local bird population.

Every bird species spotted – or heard – got a tally mark.

“It’s a good barometer of what the situation is with migration going north and south,” museum board member James Osborn explained.

Connecticut’s New Haven Bird Club started the tradition in 1992, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.

They’ll collect and analyze all Big Sit data to better understand bird population levels around the globe.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Huntington group had seen twenty species. They said thirty-two is their record – and they hoped to break it by nightfall.

