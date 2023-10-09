How to help
Gov. Hochul works on bringing New Yorkers back home from Israel

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she’s working with Israel’s government to get New Yorkers home.

The post on social media says she’s been in touch with Israel’s acting Consul General in New York as well as the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

She also says there are no active threats to New Yorkers, but she has directed local law enforcement to ensure Jewish community spaces are safe.

In New York’s North Country, Representative Elise Stefanik said, “I stand with Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli people and remain committed to ensuring that they have the support and resources they need to defend themselves.”

In New Hampshire, Senator Maggie Hassan is also showing support for Israel, saying in a statement, “Israel has the right to exist, the right to self-determination, and the right to self-defense... I will continue to work across the aisle in Congress to support Israel, and my prayers are with the people of Israel.”

