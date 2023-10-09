How the Burlington Fire Dept. wants to change its response to overdose calls

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Fire Department wants to try something new to deal with the crushing number of overdose calls they respond to. They plan to take their plea to the City Council on Tuesday.

Burlington Fire typically responds with the full suite of fire response vehicles including a firetruck and ambulance to medical situations like an overdose or heart attack.

But now, with the soaring numbers of unresponsive people and overdoses, fire department personnel have come up with a new tactic for helping people. Two overtime firefighter/EMTs will staff a department vehicle 12 hours a day, seven days a week and will be the first response to calls of overdose or an unresponsive patient.

“What we’re planning to do with this team is reducing the number of resources to this really high volume of calls, but knowing that those resources are right there if we need them. They’re there a radio call away,” Burlington Fire Chief Michael LaChance said.

They will have Narcan and all the gear necessary to help someone who is unresponsive. The Burlington Fire Department hopes this will better increase their capacity to respond to calls for overdoses or unresponsive patients while also increasing their capacity to respond to other calls in the city at the same time.

“I think we have to try things. I think we have to kind of be bold in our efforts,” LaChance said.

Burlington Firefighter John Husbands will be one of the firefighters staffing the community response team. He says working more overtime is all about balancing home life, avoiding burnout and serving the community.

When not immediately responding to calls, they will be spending more time connecting with people who are struggling.

“Our ability to go out and not only facilitate a vehicle that can help, hopefully, a population in need that really doesn’t have the resources they need, but also have a better relationship and grow that relationship with the community we serve. I think it’s a duality. It’s great,” Husbands said.

The Burlington City Council is expected to broadly support this proposal.

“We thought enforcement fighting the war on drugs was the solution to ending an endless crisis, but I think we’re seeing more and more of that is simply not the case,” said Joe Magee, P-Burlington City Council.

“It wasn’t long ago that we felt like Vermont was really turning the corner in terms of our opioid overdose crisis. But with new stronger drugs, here we are back again. And we’re having to do this new and creative work to get it back under control,” said Ben Traverse, D-Burlington City Council.

They hope to use nearly $200,000 of opioid settlement money to fund the extra overtime.

