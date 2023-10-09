How to help
A look at one of New Hampshire’s busiest fall foliage spots

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, N.H. (WCAX) - The Kancamagus Highway is one of New Hampshire’s most well-known roads, and every fall, it’s flooded with leaf peepers. The 34.5-mile scenic drive from Lincoln to Conway is filled with color. Along the way, pull-offs and parks are packed with out-of-towners taking pictures.

“It’s really pretty and people are polite and we love it here,” said Stian Nilssen of Norway.

“It’s not as bright as it has been, seems to be a little later,” noted Ed and Randi Dubois of Maine.

“We did the gondola ride and we are also going to do the train ride as well,” said Akshay Jain of San Francisco.

But getting to the beauty can be a bear. This time of year, Lincoln is wall-to-wall cars. Signs warn drivers of what’s in store. The congestion thins out significantly along the “Kanc” but there is still some stop-and-go in both directions. Those coming from all over the country and beyond, don’t seem to mind.

“It’s OK. We are here for it, so it is fine. We have lots of time,” Jain said.

“It think it is just the demand. There is a lot of people who come up here who want to be able to see it and there is just more people now,” Ed Dubois said.

“People want to go, so of course everyone has to come and see, but of course, it would be cooler if there is only us here,” Nilssen said.

There are definitely no complaints from business owners along the route. Stores and restaurants are as crowded as the road.

“It’s madness,” said Gary Chaiken of Village Ski and Snowboard. “It’s like a parking lot all weekend, every year. And that is why we have a sidewalk sale because there is so many people here.”

Some 3.5 million tourists are expected to visit New Hampshire during the fall, generating $1.7 billion in economic activity. And from one season to the next-- the snow will start flying soon and Loon Mountain is right up the road.

