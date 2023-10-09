Made in Vermont: Imperfect Clay Co.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - On a warm October day, Romy Theisen wanders around outside at Hard’ack in St. Albans, collecting leaves and flowers. She doesn’t know exactly what she’s looking for, but that’s part of the fun.

“Anything that looks unique or that I haven’t seen before, anything that has like, interesting shapes with it,” she says.

Every stem picked will find its way into a handmade product for Imperfect Clay Co. It’s a business Theisen started during the pandemic. With a container full of foraged finds, she heads back to her workspace to begin the creative process.

Always crafty, Theisen is no stranger to art. But, like everyone else during 2020, she found herself with an excessive amount of time. That’s exactly what she needed to dive into her newfound hobby.

“I started with clay and color and quickly realized that I wanted to up the game and add some real elements from the world, and use the clay and resin together to make something,” she explains.

Over the years, her materials and her products have changed. Now, she focuses mostly on earrings, décor, charcuterie boards, keychains, even wedding flower preservation.

“Kind of like whatever strikes my fancy,” she laughs.

Earrings are her biggest sellers, inspired by an urge to pump a little color into mundane Covid-era Zoom calls.

“It felt like a really easy way to like, dress up or add some personality to your online little video head,” she explains.

Theisen was making a pair of clay and resin earrings when we paid her a visit, using her finds from her trip to Hard’ack earlier that day. With winter weather on the way, pickings were slimmer than they are in the summer months, but there’s no shortage of flowers in this little workspace.

“You’ve got to collect everything you can while it’s nice out, and then as soon as it’s winter you’re literally be like, ‘Wow, if only I had a green piece of grass to add to this,’” she laughs.

In a state where winter likes to linger, having a little extra color on your ears, or in your space, can make a big difference.

Theisen says Imperfect Clay Co. has been welcomed warmly by the community at local markets and craft shows.

“When other people are excited about what you’re doing, it definitely makes you a lot more excited about it, too,” she says with a smile. As those wind down, Theisen invites those interested to check out her website or social media for more of handmade flowery fun.

