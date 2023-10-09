How to help
Missing Vermont hunter found safe

Alexis Newsome
Alexis Newsome(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen who went missing while hunting in the woods of Baltimore, Vermont, was found safe.

Search and rescue teams found Alexis Newsome, 19, of Springfield, at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Vermont State Police say Newsome and her hunting partner got separated at around 5 p.m. Saturday, when they split up so she could push deer his way. After not seeing or hearing from her for 45 minutes, her partner returned to their car and called the police.

Police say Newsome was able to walk out of the woods on her own and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

