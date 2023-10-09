Mushroom experts say 2023′s fall weather perfect for fungi

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Before she could walk or even talk, Melany Kahn was hunting for mushrooms. The Vermont native grew up on foraging trips in Brattleboro forests with her parents.

“I used to be the babe in arms, foraging with them, with my good eyes, close to the ground picking mushrooms and they would tell us what they were,” Kahn recalled.

Six decades later, she’s passing her passion on to the next generation. Kahn raised her son on mushroom foraging and regularly hosts group forages to engage children in the hunt.

“It’s a way to get kids to connect to this place they call home and as a result, maybe care about it and want to steward it,” she said.

On a Sunday morning at Shelburne Farms, Kahn led a gaggle of kids and their adults into the sun dappled woods. They carried walking sticks and baskets to hold their finds.

Mailys Langevin of Hinesburg made one of the first discoveries.

“Over there on a log I found this mushroom,” Langevin said, pointing. “I don’t know what it’s called but it’s like a sunset-ish color. There were a few slugs on them. I love mushrooms and I like mushroom hunting.”

Farther into the woods, Charlie Spiller discovered a mushroom bigger than his hand.

“A mushroom!” he exclaimed proudly.

Kahn was there to help with identification...and there were lots of mushrooms to identify. Fall is already known to be great for mushroom hunting, but Kahn said the summer’s flooding created a pristine environment for the shrooms to flourish.

“Mushrooms need two things: they need heat and they need moisture in order to sprout,” Kahn explained. “So, this summer, mushrooms were very happy.”

And so were foragers, whether uncovering mushrooms to take home or a surprise critter under a stump.

Kahn said there’s about another month left of good mushroom hunting, and the best way to get into the activity is to find a foraging group near you.

